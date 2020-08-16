Flying Dutchman Austrian Nationals – Day 2

Four races were completed at the Flying Dutchman Austrian National Championship on Saturday.

Leaders are Hans-Peter Schwarz and Roland Kirst of Germany (1,1,2,2).

In second place are Felix Albert and Lukas Merz GER and in third are Jacob Holzinger/Paul Srienz AUT.

British entry GBR389 Ian Kelly and Andrea Battistin (15,13,19,14) are in 15 place.

Saturday was a slow start for the 23 competitors from seven countries taking part on Lake Achen.

Four hours waiting for the start, with heavy rain (fortunately not snow) and after that sunshine. They were even supplied food while waiting on the water.

The Austrian Championship counts for the FD Euro Cup series.

FD Austrian Nationals after 4 races (23 entries)

Related Post:

Maijtheny and Domokos are FD World Champions