Finish of the Les Sables – Les Açores

On Friday 14 August Tanguy Bouroullec crossed the finish line of the second stage of Les Sables – Les Açores en Baie de Morlaix.

He thus completed the 470 miles course in first position among the Proto after 4 days 04 hours 06 minutes and 37 seconds of racing.

Already leader in the provisional general classification of the event with a lead of 48 minutes over his runner-up at the end of the first round, the skipper of Cerfrance has consolidated his lead.

Winners in the Proto and provisional leaders in the general classification:

1st Tanguy Bouroullec (969 – Cerfrance)

2nd Antoine Perrin (850 – Hydroprocess)

3rd Irina Gracheva (800 – Canopus)

In the Series class, race leader Victor d’Ersu (985 – Babouchka) after being deprived of his electronic systems, struggled to find the finish line in the dark.

He toured the bay of Morlaix for nearly two hours before finding the finish

d’Ersu eventually finished third, only 1 minute and 20 seconds behind the winner Quentin Riché (947 – Eliott), with Jean-Marie Jézéquel (951 – Branchet/KPL) snatching second.

The start of the third and final event is scheduled for next Wednesday 19 August.