Aussie Sailing to focus on Kite and Board Foil racing

National federation Australian Sailing believes foiling is set to explode at the Paris Olympics in four years’ time.

With kite foil racing set to make its debut and the iQFoil confirmed to replace the RS:X as the Men’s and Women’s sailboard equipment, they will join with the foiling Nacra 17 multihull, in a dramatic shift to foil based sailing events.

Australia has signalled its intentions in the classes by announcing the appointments of Ryan Palk and Arthur Brett as Pathway Coordinators for the new disciplines and equipment.

Palk (Pathway Coordinator – Kite Foil Racing) and Brett (Pathway Coordinator – Windfoiling) will be responsible for developing the pipeline of future Australia champions in their respective classes.

Their mission is to build pathways for Windfoiling and Kite Foil Racing that will hopefully lead to Australians standing atop the podium in those classes at future Olympic Games.

Palk is a former member of the Australian Sailing Team having campaigned in the Laser class for the London and Rio Olympics. During this time he reached a peak of number two in the world rankings for the class.

Brett’s name will be familiar to many in the windsurfing fraternity, with the West Australian having won four National Championships in the class as well as two Contender Class World Championships and a joint Australian Sailing Male Sailor of the Year Award in 2002.

Palk and Brett will commence work with Australian Sailing immediately.