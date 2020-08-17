Vintage Starboat Racing on Lake Zurich

No more racing for the vintage wooden Starboats on Sunday after three races completed earlier in perfect conditions on Lake Zurich.

The Swiss pair Christoph and Tina Gautschi were the overall winners, three points ahead of Peter Wyss and Martin Fleck SUI

Holland’s Harm Adriaans and Jeroen Kop took third place, sailing the oldest boat (NED1294) constructed in 1936.

Each of the podium finishers winning a race.

Vintage Starboat Open – Zurich YC – Final after 4 races

1st SUI 5009 Christoph GAUTSCHI and Tina GAUTSCHI – – 3 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd SUI 7922 Peter U WYSS and Martin FLECK – – 1 4 4 – – 9 pts

3rd NED 1294 Harm ADRIAANS and Jeroen KOP – – 8 1 3 – – 12 pts

4th SUI 4672 Hans STOECKLI and Alexander GOUDA – – 2 3 7 – – 12 pts

5th SUI 4804 Balz BRUGGMANN and Ruedi JAKOB – – 5 6 2 – – 13 pts

6th SUI 4677 Josi STEINMAYER and Reto HEILIG – – 6 5 5 – – 16 pts

7th SUI 5244 Hans-Rudolf OSTERWALDER and Dominik SCHENK – – 4 7 9 – – 20 pts

8th GER 4929 Christoph KEMPERMANN and Steffen THIEMANN – – 7 8 6 – – 21 pts

9th SUI 4654 Eric DENIS and Laura DENIS – – 10 9 8 – – 27 pts

10th SUI 5738 Eugen VIGINI and – – 9 10 10 – – 29 pts

11th SUI 4440 Raoul LAIMBERGER BRIZZI and Simona BRIZZI – – 11 11 11 – – 33 pts

12th GER 5072 Felix SCHAUT and Kerstin LIPPE – – 16 16 16 – – 48 pts

13th GER 6904 Wilhelm WAGNER and – – 16 16 16 – – 48 pts

14th SUI 4471 Benjamin STÄHELIN and Balthasar STÄHELIN – – 16 16 16 – – 48 pts

15th SUI 4935 Bruno VOGT and Thomas WEBER – – 16 16 16 – – 48 pts

Related Post:

Negri and Lambertenghi 2020 Italian Star Class National Champions