Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans – First day of Racing

Two races completed for both classes on the first day of racing at the Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Marcos Altarriba ESP, leads the Boys event after winning his two flight races. Alessia Palanti ITA, the defending Girls Champion, also won both her opening races.

Of the British entries, Coco Barrett (34,19) placed 28 overall in the Girls and Freddie Howarth (33,16) placed 48 overall in the Boys.



Boys – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (107 entries)

1st ESP 216090 Marcos ALTARRIBA U18 – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GRE 217285 Jason KEFALLONITIS U18 – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd POL 183127 Przemyslaw MACHOWSKI U18 – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

4th ITA 133203 Domenico LAMANTE U18 – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

5th NED 216686 Hidde SCHRAFFORDT U16 – – 1 6 – – 7 pts

6th ESP 216595 Daniel CARDONA BALSA U16 – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

7th ESP 207678 David PONSETI U16 – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

8th CYP 181087 Sotiris MILTIADOUS U18 – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

9th ESP 216736 Giulio ZUNINO U18 – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

10th SUI 214565 Benjamim DUFOUR U18 – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

11th GRE 217288 Anastasios GKARIPIS U18 – – 3 7 – – 10 pts

Girls – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (78 entries)

1st CZE 212865 Alessia PALANTI U18 – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd POL 213328 Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA U18 – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd ESP 198832 Maria MARTINEZ U18 – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th ITA 215742 Beatrice INI U18 – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th ITA 213449 Carlotta RIZZARDI U18 – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th CRO 210746 Petra MARENDIC U16 – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

7th ESP 204151 Miriam SITGES NICOLAU U18 – – 15 4 – – 19 pts

8th ESP 181959 Gemma LLAMAS VALLESPIR U18 – – 7 12 – – 19 pts

9th SUI 214696 Anja VON ALLMEN U18 – – 10 9 – – 19 pts

10th POR 175087 Leonor DUTRA U18 – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .

