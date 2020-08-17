Finn Silver Cup – Muhonen starts defence with day 1 lead

Defending U23 World Champion, Oskari Muhonen, takes a one point lead after three races on the opening day of the 2020 Finn Silver Cup.

Finland’s Oskari Muhonen has taken a one point lead (3, 2, 1) ahead of Nicolas Thierse, of Germany (1, 1, 5) with Guillaume Boisard of France (2, 4, 2) in third place.

Thierse took the early lead, winning the first two races from great starts, and it was not until race three that Muhonen finally found the front to break the Thierse hold on the winning gun.

Muhonen described the day, “Today was pretty shifty and tricky conditions with lots of pressure differences, and light winds. I didn’t have a great day but I am in first going into tomorrow.”

Racing continues in Canet en Roussillon, France, until Friday with a series of 12 races scheduled.

Finn Silver Cup 2020 – after 3 races (12 entries)

1st FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 6 pts

2nd GER 723 Nicolas Thierse 7 pts

3rd FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 8 pts

4th EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter 13 pts

5th HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 15 pts

6th FRA 11 Kevin Maurin 17 pts

7th FRA 85 Aubert Lerouge 21 pts

8th FRA 98 Thomas Piotrowski 22 pts

9th ESP 888 Andres Ivan Lloret Perez 27 pts

10th FRA 1 Lucas Descriaud 29 pts

