Hamble Classics Regatta open for ‘pre-entries’

The 5th Hamble Classics Regatta at the Royal Southern YC on 21-23 August is open for ‘pre-entries’ in anticipation of a go-ahead if the recent easing of restrictions is being successful.

Event’s organiser Jonty Sherwill commented: “Together with the Royal Southern we are monitoring revisions to the COVID-19 guidance and in response to enquiries from yacht owners the Club has opened its online entry system”

“It seems likely that crew restrictions and social distancing rules will still be in place but we aim to make it another enjoyable occasion for the yacht owners and crew, and the volunteers who help make it such a success each year”.

Hamble Classics welcomes the International Metre classes, Classic Racers, Cruisers and Dayboats, Old Gaffers, Spirit of Tradition Yachts and classic One-Designs.

And with the possibility of extra racing on Friday 21st for Spirit yachts and other large classics, otherwise known as ‘Big Classic Friday’, which last year produced sensational images by Rick Tomlinson.

Further updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/hambleclassics and at: www.royal-southern.co.uk