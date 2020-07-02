Tokyo Olympic final decision on hold until 2021

Final decision on whether to hold the Games or not can wait until sometime between March and June next year.

Endo Toshiaki, a special representative of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday that . . .

‘Full preparations for the events can be made in time if the decision to stage them is made within that timeframe. He said the period will also be the time when sports federations will stage competitions to select athletes for the Games.’

He added the organizing committee has been making preparations on the assumption that the Games will go ahead as currently planned.

Toshiaki, special representative of the committee’s president, handed a resolution to Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo during their meeting Wednesday.

It says the host nation has a responsibility to overcome virus-induced hardships and hold the Games that will go down in history.

Related Post:

IOC presents plan for simplified Tokyo Games to Federations

IOC announce financial support for Sport Federations