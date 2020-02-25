All Change for Day 3 at Radial Worlds in Melbourne

Thunder storms and lightning played havoc again at the Radial World Championship in Melbourne and only one race was completed for the fleets.



A series of rolling thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, forced the competitors back to the Sandringham YC before the course became dangerous.

After a long wait onshore the AP flag came down at 5pm and the sailors rushed to their boats. Now the problem was not lack of wind, but a strong southerly had filled in behind the thunderstorms and was blowing a solid 22 knots.

The racing was wild and furious, with big waves building and the wind staying above 20 knots. As they came ashore, the sailors looked cold and very tired.

The Yellow Fleet race was won by Ireland’s Annaliese Murphy, in her element in the conditions – “The waves were awesome, everyone was having so much fun downwind. Upwind, not so much,” she laughed. Pernelle Michon of France was second.

Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester won the Blue fleet, ahead of defending World Champion Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, who moves to the top of the leaderboard, one point ahead of Bouwmeester, with overnight leader, the Swiss Maud Jayet finishing well in sixth to take third overall.

Britain’s Alison Young posted her best result to date, a fourth and is 13th overall.

Young: “Tricky day for the race officers today with thunderstorms going on but we got one race away. We had a fresh breeze, I made some mistakes, but on the whole it was good. Hopefully we get a bit more racing in the next few days.”

Others doing better in the strong wind conditions were: Maxime Jonker of Holland finishing in third (50th overall), Charlotte Rose of the USA finishing fourth (31 overall) and Germany’s Hannah Anderssohn with a fifth (55 overall).

Qualifying will continue Wednesday, with at least one race needed to complete the qualifying series. The first discard comes into effect after four races.

In the men’s championship Daniil Krutskikh of Russia continues to dominate, although he finished second behind Zac Littlewood of Australia.

Finishing in third was Brazil’s Gustavo Correa Nascimeno, and also enjoying the stronger conditions, Ethan McAullay of Australia in fourth.

Krutskikh now has a 15 point lead from Michael Compton (14) of Australia, third is Slovenian Nik Pletikos (10) with fourth Jordan Makin (11) of Australia.

Radial women – World Championship after 3rd flight races (102 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

3rd SUI Maud JAYET 2 1 6 – – 9 pts

4th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 9 2 3 – – 14 pts

5th JPN Manami DOI 6 4 7 – – 17 pts

6th CAN Sarah DOUGLAS 5 8 8 – – 21 pts

7th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 2 6 14 – – 22 pts

8th NOR Line FLEM HØST 19 2 5 – – 26 pts

9th POL Agata BARWINSKA 12 7 7 – – 26 pts

10th FRA Pernelle MICHON 13 12 2 – – 27 pts

11th FRA Marie BOLOU 4 8 15 – – 27 pts

12th FRA Louise CERVERA 8 10 12 – – 30 pts

13th GBR Alison YOUNG 21 6 4 – – 31 pts

14th AUS Mara STRANSKY 5 22 8 – – 35 pts

15th POL Magdalena KWASNA 8 17 10 – – 35 pts

16th GER Svenja WEGER 3 26 10 – – 39 pts

17th NED Daphne VAN DER VAART 11 21 9 – – 41 pts

18th USA Erika REINEKE 17 13 13 – – 43 pts

19th GER Pia KUHLMANN 14 16 14 – – 44 pts

20th FIN Tuula TENKANEN 37 1 9 – – 47 pts

Radial men – World Championship after race 3 (66 entries)

1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd AUS Michael COMPTON 2 3 14 – – 19 pts

3rd SLO Nik PLETIKOS 8 9 10 – – 27 pts

4th AUS Jordan MAKIN 3 15 11 – – 29 pts

5th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 25 5 1 – – 31 pts

6th AUS Brody RILEY 18 8 5 – – 31 pts

7th AUS Rhett GOWANS 9 12 15 – – 36 pts

8th AUS Daniel COSTANDI 14 6 19 – – 39 pts

9th CRO Mario NOVAK 23 7 9 – – 39 pts

10th BRA Gustavo CORREA NASCIMENTO 6 35 3 – – 44 pts

