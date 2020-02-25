Ben Ainslie back where it all began . . .

Ben Ainslie shares his thoughts on being back in Sydney as he prepares for Sydney SailGP this weekend.



Ainslie secured his first Olympic title at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, winning gold in the men’s Laser event, after a final race, start line duel with Robert Scheidt of Brazil.

Ainslie went on to win three further golds at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, in addition to his silver from Atlanta 1996.



Ainslie and the new British SailGP crew will join six other nations on the start line on 28 and 29 February for Sydney SailGP 2020, the first event of the SailGP 2020 series.

The second SailGP event is in the USA on San Francisco Bay over the 2 and 3 May, less than two weeks after Ainslie and the Ineos Team UK America’s Cup team take part in the first ACWS event in Cagiari, Sardinia.

Full sailing team line-up for the Great Britain SailGP Team Presented by INEOS in Season 2:

Ben Ainslie | Helmsman | GBR | 42

Luke Parkinson | Flight Controller | GBR/AUS | 28

Iain Jensen | Wing Trimmer | AUS | 31

Matt Gotrel | Grinder | GBR | 30

Neil Hunter | Grinder | GBR | 24

Richard Mason | Grinder | GBR | 31

