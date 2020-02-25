RS:X World Championship – Day 1

First day of the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia, saw both fleets complete three races.

Maja Dziarnowska of Poland leads the women and Pierre Le Coq of France the men.

Dziarnowska (2,5,4) leads the women with 11 points, six points ahead of Britain’s Emma Wilson (8,1,8) with Lilian de Geus (18,3,1) of Holland in third place.

In the men, Le Coq (1,2,1) has four points to lead by one point from Kiran Badloe (2,1,2) of Holland, with in third place Thomas Goyard (3,6,2) of France.

Tom Squires (11,9,3) of Britain is in 13th place, Andy Brown (15,15,4) is 18th and Kieran Holmes-Martin 28th.

RSX: women – World Championship after 3 races (46 entries)

1st POL7 Maja Dziarnowska 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR7 Emma Wilson 8 1 8 – – 17 pts

3rd NED3 Lilian de Geus 18 3 1 – – 22 pts

4th ISR7 Maya Morris 4 8 11 – – 23 pts

5th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 5 15 5 – – 25 pts

6th HKG5 Hei Man Chan 3 19 6 – – 28 pts

7th FRA4 Charline Picon 6 4 18 – – 28 pts

8th ISR19 Noy Drihan 1 22 7 – – 30 pts

9th ISR32 Katy Spychakov 20 12 2 – – 34 pts

10th ITA157 Marta Maggetti 24 7 3 – – 34 pts

11th PER50 Maria Belen Bazo 7 2 29 – – 38 pts

12th RUS1 Stefania Elfutina 9 16 13 – – 38 pts

13th ITA1 Giorgia Speciale U21, 15 11 12 – – 38 pts

14th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 11 6 22 – – 39 pts

15th POL303 Karolina Lipinska 16 9 14 – – 39 pts

16th DEN321 Laerke Buhl-Hansen 10 18 17 – – 45 pts

17th JPN470 Yuki Sunaga 21 17 10 – – 48 pts

18th ESP12 Pilar Lamadrid Trueba 12 21 16 – – 49 pts

19th EST1 Ingrid Puusta 22 13 15 – – 50 pts

20th BRA2 Patricia Freitas 19 10 23 – – 52 pts

Women full results available here

RSX: men – World Championship after 3 races (70 entries)

1st FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd NED9 Kiran Badloe 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA3 Thomas Goyard 3 6 2 – – 11 pts

4th POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 1 7 5 – – 13 pts

5th ITA88 Mattia Camboni 4 4 5 – – 13 pts

6th GRE8 Vyron Kokkalanis 9 4 1 – – 14 pts

7th ISR60 Tom Reuveny 3 2 13 – – 18 pts

8th ISR11 Shahar Zubari 12 5 3 – – 20 pts

9th FRA1 Louis Giard 2 11 8 – – 21 pts

10th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 9 5 7 – – 21 pts

11th FRA10 Oël Pouliquen 4 3 15 – – 22 pts

12th NED8 Dorian Van Russelberghe 18 1 4 – – 23 pts

13th GBR931 Tom Squires 11 9 3 – – 23 pts

14th LTU1 Juozas Bernotas 6 9 11 – – 26 pts

15th POL82 Piotr Myszka 5 10 12 – – 27 pts

16th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 16 7 6 – – 29 pts

17th ESP29 Sergi Escandell Marí 8 17 6 – – 31 pts

18th GBR360 Andy Brown 15 15 4 – – 34 pts

19th ISR8 Ofek Elimelech 5 13 16 – – 34 pts

20th KOR141 Wonwoo Cho U21, 20 6 9 – – 35 pst

Men full results available here