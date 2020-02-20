Harken Youth Match Racing Cup – Day 1 in New Zealand

After the first day of the Harken Youth International Match Racing Cup three teams find themselves sitting tied at the top of the leaderboard with perfect six from six scorecards.

The first of the unbeaten skippers is Nick Egnot-Johnson and his RNZYS Performance Programme KNOTS Racing Team. The next two unbeaten teams include Australian James Hodgson and Frenchman Aurélien Pierroz.

Sitting just behind the leading pack with five-wins-from-six is RNZYS PP Vento Racing skipper Jordan Stevenson.

Next in the queue is Danish sailor Emil Kjaer who also only lost one race. Kjaer and his crew mean business, as they are also racing next week at the Harken 2020 Youth Match Racing World Championships.

Britain’s Ted Blowers only managed one win – against Niall Powers (AUS) – in his six matches.

The remainder of the fleet range between three and zero wins, but with half of the round robin still to play – there is sure to be a few changes to the leader board.

The Harken Youth International Match Racing Cup, hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has attracted 14 youth match racing teams from all over the globe to compete in the Squadron’s fleet of Elliott 7m keelboats.

Of the international teams here this week. The highest ranked is Aurelien Pierroz from France, who is also competing at the Worlds next week, as is Danish sailor Emil Kjaer who is racing in New Zealand for the first time.

Another kicking on into next week is Australian James Hodgson, and also the American Jack Parkin and Britain’s Ted Blowers are the other two internationals who have entry into next week’s World Championship.

Report Andrew Delves

Related Post:

Blowers takes first weekend of Winter Match Racing at WPNSA