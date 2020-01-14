Blowers takes first weekend of Winter Match Racing at WPNSA

The weekend of January 11 and 12 saw the long running Winter Match Racing series kick off in big breeze at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

The strong winds curtailed some of the racing on Saturday and at the end of the round robin series Tom Hough and Ted blowers were tied on six wins each.

Blowers and Hough took the first wins of the semis and while Blowers then secured a seocnd win against Thomas Goodwin to secure his place in the final, Sophie Taylor fought back against Hough with two straight wins to earn the other final place.

In that final Blowers took the first win controlling the race from start to finish, then in the second an uncharacteristic mistake by Taylor saw her drop the kite too early, allowing Blowers to sneak past and take the win and overall victory 2-0.

Goodman and Hough had a sudden death match to decide who would take third place, and in a reversal of their result from the round robin Hough took a well-earned win.

Blowers will represent GBR at the upcoming Youth Match Racing World Championships in Auckland, NZ.

The next winter match racing event will be on 8-9 February.