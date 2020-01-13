America’s Cup – Kiwis refit their bowsprit for light air trials

Emirates Team New Zealand decided that the light wind conditions on Waitemata Harbour Monday meant they could refit their bowsprit and test the Code Zero.

Making no comment on whether they had made improvements to the sail tack fittings, following the breakage before they took the boat in for rework over the Christmas break, they made several successful runs in light wind that did not not go over 8 knots.

They managed to foil and the replaced bowsprit functioned without further incident.



Te Aihe did a spectacular flyover to show off the streamlined bow before her bowsprit was reinstated.

Sound on… Wait for it… What speed?

