Artemis XIV secures 5.5 world title in Pittwater

Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Anders Pedersen sailng Artemis XIV (NOR 57) have won the 2020 5.5 Metre World Championship.

After a thrilling final day of racing at the Royal Prince Alfred YC, in Newport, Australia, Artemis XIV finished four points clear of New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov) who finished second, equal on points with Ali Baba(BAH 23) of Craig Symonette, Flavio Marrazi and Will Alloway.

In the first race of the day, Race 6, it was Prettynama (GER 79) of Max Müller, Mark Dangel and Wiebe de Witte, who held onto the lead downwind to win the race by less than a boat length from Ali Baba and Zicca (SUI 201) of Tobias Isler, Rob Schrivenor and Will MacKenzie.



In the final race John B (BAH 22) of Gavin McKinney, Mathias Dahlman and Lars Horn Johannessen led the race at every mark to score their first win of the championship, while the others scrabbled for every point, as the podium places were extremely tight.

In a photo finish, New Moon II crossed just inches ahead of Girls on Film (GBR 40) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Andrew Mills, enough to take the silver for the second year running, while fifth for Ali Baba was enough for the bronze, on equal points with New Moon II.

5.5 Metre World Championship – Final leading results (after 7 races)

1st Artemis XIV (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Anders Pedersen) 15 pts

2nd New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 19 pts

3rd Ali Baba (BAH 23, Craig Symonette, Flavio Marrazi, Will Alloway) 19 pts

4th John B (BAH 22, Gavin McKinney, Mathias Dahlman, Lars Horn Johannessen) 22 pts

5th Girls on Film (GBR 40, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Andrew Mills) 22 pts

Full results available here