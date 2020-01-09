America’s Cup – Te Aihe gets a Nose-job for Christmas

Emirates Team New Zealand rolled out a remodelled Te Aihe onto Waitemata Harbour after the Christmas break.

The most obvious change was the very neat nose-job – with the bowsprit removed – meaning that they cannot fly a code Zero at present.

As the 2 metre bowsprit is a class rule requirement, although it has to be easily removable, this is presumably a temporary technical adjustment, and it will be reinstated.

But maybe they have a heads-up on plans to dump the 200 sqm code Zero as an unnecessary complication in the short-course racing?

Te Aihe is expected to be packed at the end of February ready for transport to Europe for the first ACWS races.

The first racing event for the four teams involved in the 36th America’s Cup will be the first America’s Cup World Series in Cagliari, Sardinia, from 23 to 26 April 2020.

Then on the Solent off Portsmouth, UK, from 4 to 7 June 2020.

Te Aihe before the nose-job.



