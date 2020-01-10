International14 Worlds – Massey and Hillary confirm World Title win

Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary confirmed their World Title victory at the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Friday.

The British pair took second behind final race winners, Dan Holman and Alex Knight, to finish the championship with nine points, a five point winning advantage after seven races.

In second place overall were Holman and Knight, with third Neale Jones and Edward Fitzgerald completing an all British podium.

In fourth place were the Australian pair, Brad Devine and Ian Furlong, fifth David Hayter and Trent Neighbour and in sixth place Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry.

Massey and Hillary, from the Itchenor SC, dominated the championship from their win in the opening race, eventually finishing with three race wins in their score line – 1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 5, 2 – discarding the fifth place.



Second placed Holman and Knight maintained the pressure to the very end, also finishing with a single figure scoreline, and winning the final two races.

In third place were Jones and Fitzgerald, also finishing with a single figure scoreline, after winning the second race and finishing strongly with a run of three third place finishes.

The three Brits were chased home by a strong Aussie pack led by fourth placed Devine and Furlong, who included a win in race 5 to finish ten points off the podium.

International 14 – Final Leaders after race 7 with 1 discard (66 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary 2 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight 1 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward Fitzgerald 3 – – 21 pts

4th AUS 661 Brad Devine and Ian Furlong 5 – – 31 pts

5th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour 10 – – 32 pts

6th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry 4 – – 35 pts

7th AUS 679 Mark Krstic and James Lanati [ 29] – – 50 pts

8th AUS 646 Scott Cunningham and Demon Parker 9 – – 52 pts

9th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Cam Elliott 13 – – 71 pts

10th AUS 656 Ben Strong and Daniel Farthing [ 32] – – 77 pts

11th AUS 672 Ian Arber and Drew Farrar 7 – – 77 pts

12th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald and Rich Dobson 18 – – 84 pts

13th AUS 631 Steve Vance and Blake Vance 16 – – 88 pts

14th AUS 645 David Bramley and Steve Walters [ 24] – – 90 pts

15th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar and Elliot Mahar 15 – – 92 pts

16th GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 8 – – 98 pts

17th AUS 649 Greg Coutts and Brodie Coutts 20 – – 110 pts

18th AUS 680 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan 6 – – 112 pts

19th AUS 666 Dave Alexander and Dan Wilsdon [ 67] – – 114 pts

20th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Ian Lodder [ 37] – – 119 pts

21st AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan 17 – – 124 pts

22nd CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux 26 – – 126 pts

23rd AUS 655 Dane Stead and Scott Johnson 19 – – 130 pts

24th AUS 635 Katie Love and Scott Cole 21 – – 139 pts

25th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and Garrett Brown 11 – – 154 pts

Full results available here