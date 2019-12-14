Moth Worlds day 2 – Slingsby Tops Gold Fleet

Tom Slingsby owned the second day of the International Moth Worlds, winning his three final qualification heats to top the leaderboard by two points.

Tom Burton moves into second place, chasing hard with two wins and a second place, with Kyle Langford also taking a win to stay in the action in third place.

The leading pack are keeping it very close, just 12 points covering the top seven after six races decided the split for the gold and silver fleets.

All the race wins on day 2 came from the three leaders and they take a four point gap before fourth placed Francesco Bruni of Italy on 12 points.

In fifth place is Matt Chew, sixth Scott Babbage and rounding out the top group, Brad Funk of the USA with 17 points.

There is then a six point break to Rob Greenhalgh on 23 points, he resides in Sydney now but I believe still holds British nationality?

Britain’s Alex Adams (13,21,109) is 19th and Dan Ward (19,12,47) is in 22nd place.

It was a later start Saturday with another scorcher in Perth.

2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Leading scores after 6 races (118 entries)

1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 1 1 [2.0] – – 5 pts

2nd AUS Tom Burton 2 1 1 1 2 [3.0] – – 7 pts

3rd AUS Kyle Langford 1 [4.0] 3 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

4th ITA Francesco Bruni 2 3 [4.0] 2 2 3 – – 12 pts

5th AUS Matthew Chew 5 2 2 [9.0] 3 1 – – 13 pts

6th AUS Scott Babbage 3 3 2 3 4 [4.0] – – 15 pts

7th USA Brad Funk 4 [6.0] 3 5 3 2 – – 17 pts

8th GBR Robert Greenhalgh [8.0] 5 6 3 5 4 – – 23 pts

9th AUS Joe Turner 5 2 [27.0] 4 4 10 – – 25 pts

10th AUS Josh Mcknight 8 5 [14.0] 6 5 5 – – 29 pts

11th AUS Thomas Johnson 3 4 10 6 [11.0] 7 – – 30 pts

12th NZL Graeme Sutherland [9.0] 7 5 8 6 5 – – 31 pts

13th NZL Sam Meech 6 6 4 11 7 [13.0] – – 34 pts

14th AUS Dean Souter 9 [10.0] 7 5 8 6 – – 35 pts

15th AUS Les Thorpe 7 9 7 4 [62.0F] 10 – – 37 pts

16th AUS Harold Mighell 6 8 6 10 [12.0] 8 – – 38 pts

17th AUS Will Boulden 10 9 5 [10.0] 8 7 – – 39 pts

18th AUS Steven Thomas 4 7 [19.0] 16 9 6 – – 42 pts

19th GBR Alex Adams 10 [21.0] 13 7 9 13 – – 52 pts

20th FRA Benoit Marie [38.0] 11 11 11 7 18.0N – – 58 pts

21st AUS Luka Damic 11 15 9 [22.0] 14 9 – – 58 pts

22nd GBR Dan Ward [47.0] 12 19 9 16 9 – – 65 pts

23rd USA Rome Kirby [24.0] 18 23 7 10 8 – – 66 pts

24th AUS Keagan York 16 15 9 14 12 [62.0U] – – 66 pts

25th GBR Jim Mcmillan 12 16 12 14 [62.0F] 12 – – 66 pts

Full results available here