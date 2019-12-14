America’s Cup: Bullitt style drone action for Te Aihe

Emirates Team New Zealand posted this drone video of their first AC75, Te Aihe, after their training session this week.

Te Aihe had been in the shed for an extensive rework session and was finally rolled out on Monday for a test/training seassion off Eastern Beach, Auckland.

The video has some interesting ‘Bullitt’ style split screen action shots and near the end a splash down which is faded out before the recovery.



Released with the tagline – You don’t realise how much you miss sailing on Te Aihe until she’s had some time in the shed.

And showing Te Aihe being thrown around with considerable style, sailing in stronger wind and sea conditions than normal with considerable panache.

Interesting to see the crew running round the back of the deck sweeper mainsail after the tacks, although considerable cutting and fading to avoid giving too much away.

