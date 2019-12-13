Slingsby and Langford top Moth Worlds leaderboard

After the first day of the International Moth Worlds, the leaderboard is topped by Tom Slingsby and Kyle Langford, both with 4 points.
In third place is another Aussie, Tom Burton with 6 points.
Brad Funk of the USA takes fourth place with 10 points and then Rob Greenhalgh is fifth with 11 points.
After what was a challenging first day on the water, Slingsby and Langford matched scores, both winning two races and adding a second place finish to top the leaderboard.
Burton won his opening heat and then took second and third places to claim third overall, two points off the leading pair.
After the three Aussie leaders, Funk (2,3,5) of the USA is fourth on 10 points, one ahead of Greenhalgh (4,4,3).
Britain’s Alex Adams (13,8,9) is 15th and Dan Ward (9,16,9) is in 19th place
Racing continues Saturday at the Mount Bay SC, Perth, Australia.
2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Leading scores after 3 races (118 entries)
1st AUS 4696 Tom Slingsby 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd AUS 4597 Kyle Langford 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
3rd AUS 4332 Tom Burton 1 2 3 – – 6 pts
4th USA 4 Brad Funk 5 3 2 – – 10 pts
5th GBR 4560 Robert Greenhalgh 3 4 4 – – 11 pts
6th AUS 4643 Scott Babbage 3 4 4 – – 11 pts
7th AUS 4645 Matthew Chew 11 2 1 – – 14 pts
8th AUS 4494 Josh Mcknight 6 5 5 – – 16 pts
9th AUS 4596 Joe Turner 5 3 10 – – 18 pts
10th NZL 4595 Graeme Sutherland 10 5 5 – – 20 pts
11th AUS 4594 Dean Souter 7 7 6 – – 20 pts
12th USA 3 Rome Kirby 7 10 8 – – 25 pts
13th AUS 4649 Thomas Johnson 8 10 7 – – 25 pts
14th AUS 4639 Will Boulden 10 8 7 – – 25 pts
15th GBR 4546 Alex Adams 9 8 13 – – 30 pts
16th AUS 4205 Steven Thomas 16 9 6 – – 31 pts
17th NZL 4587 Sam Meech 11 7 13 – – 31 pts
18th AUS 3977 Harold Mighell 12 11 8 – – 31 pts
19th GBR 8 Dan Ward 9 16 9 – – 34 pts
20th FRA 7 Benoit Marie 13 6 18 – – 37 pts