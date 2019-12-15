RYA Club of the Year 2020 voting now open

The RYA Awards Panel have selected 10 finalists for RYA Club of the Year 2020.

The annual award recognises the outstanding achievement of sailing clubs across the UK, promoting the hard work and dedication that goes into running a successful club.

You now have the chance to vote for the sailing club you think deserves to be RYA Club of the Year 2020.

The 2020 finalists are:

Prestwick Sailing Club Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club Delph Sailing Club Draycote Water Sailing Club Royal Anglesey Yacht Club Strangford Lough Sailing Club East Antrim Boat Club Christchurch Sailing Club Netley Sailing Club Felpham Sailing Club



Voting now open – VOTE HERE – Voting closes 27 January 2020.

The annual RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year awards, supported by Gallagher, will be presented and the overall winner will be announced at the RYA Dinghy Show 2020 on Saturday 29 February.