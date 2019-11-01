World Sailing reviews Olympic strategy and events at the Games

World Sailing’s Events Committee reviewed changes to World Sailing’s Olympic strategy and the list of Olympic Events at the Games.

They unanimously approved the recommendation of Submissions 077-19, 078-19 and 079-19 that support the Events Strategy that was approved at the Mid-Year Meetin . . . this refers to the newly named World Cup Final event

Looking further ahead to the Paris 2024 Games. Gender equity for both events and athletes by World Sailing has already been decided but quotas for each Event is still to be decided.

The Equipment Committee recommended the Starboard iFoil for Paris 2024, and the Events Committee supported the concept of a foiling Windsurfing event as it would open up the opportunities for multiple racing formats . . . the trend away from boats-in-the-water sailing continues



The Events Committee expressed their concerns of removing the Finn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but stressed they did not outweigh the disadvantages and risks created by this change at this stage . . . so that’s a no then?

Following the selection of a Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore Event at the 2018 Annual Conference, the Oceanic and Offshore Committee unanimously approved to recommend Submission 043-19, which attempts to clarify the selection process, to the World Sailing’s Council . . . by using “criteria” instead of “the list” for the Olympic equipment selection

If approved by the Council, criteria for suitable Equipment for the Mixed Offshore qualification events will be published no later than 31 December 2020.

At the same time, an additional set of criteria will be published for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Equipment. The recommendation also stated that the Equipment for Paris 2024 should be selected no later than 31 December 2023.

World Sailing also confirmed that a formal agreement between the world body and the Defender and Challenger of Record of the 36th America’s Cup had been formally signed.

This follows a row after ETNZ accused World Sailing’s CEO, Andy Hunt of interferring in the process. World Sailing has announced Hunt’s resignation.

The fees paid to World Sailing for its permission to hold the America’s Cup events is believed to be around USD $1million.

