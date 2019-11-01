Laser & Radial U21 World Championship – Day 4 Racing

Day 4 of the Laser & Radial U21 World Championship in Spit, Croatia where there was some racing.

The women finally managed their first race, won by Wiktoria Golebiowska of Poland, with second Lin Pletikos SLO and third Laura Schewe GER.

For the men one race, the second, was completed for the yellow fleet, won by Maor Ben Harosh of Israel, second Arthit Romanyk THA and third Vishnu Saravanan IND.

With no racing for the men’s blue fleet, no overall positions are available.

But Saravanan now has a 2 and 3, and Paul Morvan a 5 and 1 and they appear to be the only two to finish in the top 10 in both their heat races.

Saturday is the final day of the event and four races are required to make it a championship.

Radial – Women Leaders after 1 race (69 entries)

1st POL 197117 Wiktoria Golebiowska

2nd SLO 209858 Lin Pletikos

3rd GER 213664 Laura Schewe

4th CRO 210747 Karla Savar

5th RUS 212191 Valeria Lomatchenko

6th NED 210585 Emma Savelon

7th AUS 208546 Mara Stransky

8th ITA 215744 Chiara Benini Floriani

9th ITA 212301 Lucia Nicolini

10th AUS 216228 Elyse Ainsworth

GBR:

29th GBR 214906 Matilda Nicholls

31st GBR 215217 Stephanie Wingeatt

36th GBR 216402 Molly Sacker

39th GBR 210236 Anya Haji-Michael

Laser – Men Yellow fleet Leaders race 2 (72 entries)

1st ISR 214931 Maor Ben Harosh

2nd THA 215072 Arthit Romanyk

3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan

4th NOR 214941 Uffe Tomasgaard

5th FRA 214939 Paul Morvan

6th POL 191127 Piotr Malinowski

7th BLR 215202 Maksim Dziahel

8th ESP 215314 Pep Cazador

9th GER 214890 Philip Walkenbach

10th LTU 192112 Vejas Strelciunas

GBR:

31st GBR 215413 Joseph Drake

60th GBR 214074 James Percival-Cooke

Full results available here