The WASZP takes flight

Being No.2 they try harder and since production began in late 2016 over 800 WASZP foiling dinghies have been produced worldwide.

The International Moth development class introduced foiling as a dinghy racing concept and opened the gates to an new branch of dinghy sailing, that has changed sailing not just for dinghies but accross the sail racing world.



Andrew McDougall, designer of the successful Bladerider and Mach 2 International Moths, saw that there was a market for a singlehanded foiling dinghy that provided the excitement that foiling provides, but in a simple, cost effective package for the club sailor.

The one-design WASZP was the result of his vision and this short film takes us on a journey from the thought process behind the design and the team at WASZP HQ behind the product.

It then focuses on the lifestyle created around events and why the WASZP is so accessible to so many people, and the most popular one design foiling dinghy in the world.

Providing a destination for 18-35 years olds who were destined to drop out of the sport is probably the greatest achievement of the boat.

See more at the website www.waszp.com