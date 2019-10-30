Laser & Radial U21 World Championship – Day 3

Day 3 of the Laser & Radial U21 World Championship and finally some racing took place in Spit, Croatia.

One race each for the men, but the women’s racing was cancelled again.

Laser – Men Yellow fleet Leaders after 1 race (72 entries)

1st FRA 214939 Paul Morvan

2nd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan

3rd GER 210062 Gregory Lucas Keizers

4th POL 191127 Piotr Malinowski

5th FIN 211411 Aleksi Tapper

6th ESP 211436 Leopoldo Barreto Haschke

7th IRL 216116 Jamie McMahon

8th NED 211326 Erik Voets

9th GER 215184 Nico Naujock

10th NED 211003 Thomas Van Ofwegen

GBR:

47th GBR 215413 Joseph Drake

Laser – Men Blue fleet Leaders after 1 race (72 entries)

1st ESP 196717 Pere Ponseti

2nd ARG 209399 Juan Pablo Cardozo

3rd POR 197171 Tomas Pires De Lima

4th FRA 201822 Theo Peyre

5th CHI 211888 Clemente Seguel Lacamara

6th ESP 206336 Marcelo Cairo Assenza

7th SLO 207346 Janez Zabukovec

8th JPN 204996 Yoshihiro Suzuki

9th FIN 213959 Valtteri Uusitalo

10th TUR 213512 Yigit Yalcin Citak

GBR

35th GBR 212109 Tom Renny

