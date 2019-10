INEOS Team UK continue test sailing on the Solent and go for the Full Monty with their Code Zero.

The header shot by John Green, who is based in Cowes on th Isle of Wight, shows Britannia sailing with her code zero for the first time on Monday (28 Oct).

John also reported that the automatic identification system (AIS) had a peak speed at 51.8 Knots on Monday with several over 40 knots!

Not sure how accurate that is but is still impressive.



AC75 Britannia in numbers

