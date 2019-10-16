World Sailing CEO Andy Hunt jumps ship

The long rumoured has finally come to pass . . . World Sailing CEO, Andy Hunt has notified the Board of Directors that he is to step down at the end of December.

In a short communication Wednesday, World Sailing informed the media that Mr Hunt had notified the Board of Directors that he would be leaving to take on a new role in International Sport in early 2020.

The Board will commence a search for a successor shortly.

The widely expected resignation of CEO Hunt follows that of his second-in-command, Hugh Chambers, World Sailing’s chief commercial officer, and also of Technical and Offshore Director Carlos de Beltran.