America’s Cup – Britannia hoists her sails

The INEOS Team UK AC75, Britannia, ventured into the Solent Tuesday for her first flight trials.

Despite the poor visibility and lack of a decent breeze, the INEOS Team headed out into the Solent and hauled up their mainsail.

Roughly in the middle of the Solent they sat in the murk and did not appear to make much progress.

But, word is that later, when the breeze picked-up, the first Ineos Team AC75 was able to complete her first sail-powered foiling run.

No doubt if this is correct then they will soon be releasing some video snips of at least the successful bits.

