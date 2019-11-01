The Seldén SailJuice Winter Series is back with addition of a new event, the King George Gallop on 26 January 2020.

The 11th edition will start with the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash on 23 & 24 November 2019 and then continue with three events in December, before starting the new year with four more events, finishing with the Oxford Blue at Oxford Sailing Club on the 15 February 2020.

The Seldén SailJuice Winter Series aims to appeal to as many classes as possible, with typically almost 100 different types of boat represented across the season, from fleets as diverse as the traditional Norfolk Punt and National 18 to emerging classes like the Hadron H2 singlehander.

The Seldén SailJuice Winter Series offers prizes for a number of special categories, including Youth, Women and Families.

With organised youth racing in the UK focused on singlehanded or youth sailing with youth in doublehanders, the Winter Series offers a place for parents and their children to compete side by side.

Good examples of this are the regular competitors like RS800 father and daughter duo, Ralph and Sophie Singleton, and father and son team in the Norfolk Punt, Colin and Oly Murray.

Seldén Mast Ltd is back as title sponsor for the second year and previous title sponsor, GJW Direct, stays on as media sponsor – helping fund the tireless work of Tim Olin, the event photographer.

For the overall winner, they will be awarded the perpetual trophy created in 2018 by Seldén, and which will be presented at the prizegiving at the Dinghy Show, Saturday 29 February.

Last year’s popular winners were Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge in their 2000 doublehander, but will they be the first team ever to successfully defend their Winter crown?

The following events constitute the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2019/20 :

23 & 24 November 2019 – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC

7 & 8 December 2019 – Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC

27 December 2019 – Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC

29 December 2019 – Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC

11 January 2020 – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC

26 January 2020 – King George Gallop, King George SC

1 & 2 February 2020 – John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC

15 February 2020 – Oxford Blue, Oxford SC

Entry for the events is now open here