Images from Day 1 of SailGP San Francisco, California, on 4 May 2019 with the fleet starts in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Japan SailGP team helmed by Nathan Outteridge finished the opening day with 30 points and a four point lead ahead of the Australian SailGP team and Great Britain’s SailGP team.

