Grant Gordon Claims HM King Juan Carlos Trophy

Scotland’s Grant Gordon sailing Team Louise, crewed by Ruairidh Scott, James Williamson and Alex Warren, claimed the King Juan Carlos Trophy for 2019.

Second place went to Hugo Stenbeck sailing Sophie Racing with Martin Westerdahl and Bernardo Freitas.

Pieter Heerema sailing Troika with Lars Hendriksen and George Leonchuck took the remaining step on the podium.

The week’s top Corinthian performers were Miguel Magalhaes (POR56) and his team of Jorge Pinheiro de Melo and Jose Magalhaes, who gave some of the pros a good run for their money.

The fight for second and third place in the Corinthian Division came down to a single point with second place ultimately going to Guy Gelis (BEL88), who narrowly beat Manuel Rocha (POR47).

The remaining events in the Dragon European Cup series, are the Dragon Gold Cup in Medemblik in June, for which over 100 boats are already entered, and the very special Dragon 90th Anniversary Gala Regatta in Sanremo in October, for which some 200 boats are expected.

Dragon – HM King Juan Carlos Trophy Final after 8 races, 1 discard

1st GBR820 Grant Gordon – – 31 pts

2nd SUI311 Hugo Stenbeck – – 33 pts

3rd NED412 Pieter Heerema – – 37 pts

4th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin – – 38 pts

5th MON2 Jens Rathsack – – 39 pts

6th POR84 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 41 pts

7th RUS27 Anatoly Loginov – – 50 pts

8th FRA428 Gery Trentesaux – – 59 pts

9th GER1205 Otto Pohlmann – – 62 pts

10th ESP71 Javier Scherk – – 77 pts

11th GBR769 Martin Payne – – 78 pts

12th RUS34 Vasily Senatorov – – 78 pts

13th JPN56 Peter Gilmour – – 88 pts

14th POR83 Pedro Mendes Leal – – 91 pts

15th FRA420 Stephane Baseden – – 97 pts

16th POR56 Miguel Magalhães – – 97 pts

17th RUS35 Viktor Fogelson – – 107 pts

18th IRL201 Martyin Byrne – – 116 pts

19th SUI315 Rennie Miller – – 120 pts

20th POR58 Henrique Costa e Silva – – 125 pts

21st NED411 Charlotte ten Wolde – – 132 pts

22nd POR81 Jahvarn Knight – – 135 pts

23rd BEL88 Guy Celis – – 136 pts

24th POR47 Manuel Rocha – – 137 pts

25th POR66 Pedro Beckert – – 139 pts

26th BEL82 Xavier Vanneste – – 143 pts

27th BEL83 Peter De Gryse – – 159 pts

28th POR50 Diogo Diniz – – 165 pts

29th IRL206 Jonathan Bourke – – 176 pts