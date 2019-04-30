Images of the Merlin Rocket Open at Hayling Island

Hayling Island Sailing Club played host to the 8th round of the 2019 Craftinsure Silver Tiller series over the weekend of 27/28 April.

As the first sea category event of the year a highly competitive fleet of 26 boats entered the event.

Overall Ben and Roz McGrane won the event and second on the podium went to Simon and Ally Potts.

After them the points were very close with Chris Jennings & Chris Martin taking third and the prize for the first boat crewed only by people called Chris.

The Silver fleet prize went to Tim & Lucy Harridge, with Joe Mclaughlin & Sean Roberts taking home the bronze fleet prize.

Full Merlin Rocket Results available here

