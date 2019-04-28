Fireball & Merlin Rocket Open Meetings at Hayling Island

After Storm Hannah had swept away the Saturday racing for the eager Fireball and Merlin Rocket fleets, they returned to HISC for some genteel racing in Hayling Bay on the Sunday.

Three races were completed for each of the fleets, with Christian Birrell and Vyv Townsend taking a clean-sweep of the Fireball Golden Dolphin event, and Ben and Roz McGrane just failing to match them, but with the same end result, victory in their Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event.



Vyv Townsend and Christian Birrell

In the Fireballs Birrell and Townsend were chased all the way by Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff (2,2,-2) with Dave Hall and Paul Constable (5,3,-7) taking third place.

Fourth were Pete and Tom Kyne, fifth Dave Wade and Richard Pepperdine, and in sixth Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne.



Roz and Ben McGrane

In the Merlin Rockets, Ben and Roz McGrane (-2,1,1) took control after Simon and Ally Potts (1,2,-16) won the opening race, but then had to settle for second overall.

Chris Jennings and Chris Martin (6,3,-9) took third overall tied on points with fourth placed Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby. In fifth place were David and Victoria Lenz, and sixth were Ian Sharps and Alex Warren.

Full Fireball Results available here

Full Merlin Rocket Results available here