No stopping the Topper Inlands at Grafham Water

The Topper Inland Championships, hosted at Grafham Water SC, were reduced to one day of racing due to the arrival of Storm Hannah, but that did not stop the 200+ entries enjoying competitive racing.
Oliver Wilcox was the winner of the 178 strong Topper 5.3 championship, winning his two opening flight races and then adding a third place and discarding 12th to finish four points ahead of Samuel Shackle (-5,3,4,2).
In third place, and first girl, was Kate Robertson (6,3,1,-19), with fourth Ben Purrier (-7,5,1,5) who was tied on 11 points with Leo Wilkinson (5,2,-26,4).
Winner of the Topper 4.2 Championship was Sam Grayton (3,1,1-26,1) who finished three points clear of first girl, Immi Rees. In third place was Graydon McLeod Fleming, in fourth Bjorn Handley and fifth Merryn Attridge.
The Championships were part of the GJW Direct National Series 4
Topper 5.3 – Inland Championship Final after 4 races (178 entries)
1st Oliver Wilcox – FOSSC – – 5 pts
2nd Samuel Shackle – Broxbourne SC – – 9 pts
3rd Kate Robertson – Swarkestone SC – – 10 pts
4th Ben Purrier – Parkstone YC – – 11 pts
5th Leo Wilkinson – Maidenhead SC – – 11 pts
6th Sean Woodard – Waldringfield SC – – 13 pts
7th Tom Mitchell – Royal Tay YC – – 15 pts
8th Oliver Meadowcroft – Upper Thames – – 15 pts
9th Leah Fidling – Chester Sailing – – 16 pts
10th William Thomas – Notts County SC – – 16 pts
11th Ben Paling – Notts County SC – – 16 pts
12th Edward Baker – FOSSC – – 18 pts
13th Toby Bloomfield – Paignton SC – – 20 pts
14th James Smaggasgale – HOAC – – 22 pts
15th Tom Peacock – Parkstone YC – – 25 pts
16th Timothy Evans – Grafham SC – – 27 pts
17th Daisy Desorgher – Rutland SC – – 29 pts
18th Austin Wright – Pennine SC – – 30 pts
19th Freddie Howarth – Poole YC – – 31 pts
20th Lawrence Donnelly – Surrey Docks – – 33 pts
Full 5.3 results available here
Topper 4.2 – Inland Championship Final after 5 races (25 entries)
1st Sam Grayton – Notts County SC – – 6 pts
2nd Immi Rees – Warsash SC (JETS) – – 9 pts
3rd Graydon McLeod Fleming – Hunts SC – – 13 pts
4th Bjorn Handley – Queen Mary SC – – 15 pts
5th Merryn Attridge – Swarkestone SC – – 18 pts
6th Charlotte Cooper – West Lancashire YC – – 22 pts
7th Noah Wood – CHIPAC – – 31 pts
8th Raife Piggott – Notts County SC – – 31 pts
9th Alex Purrier – Parkstone YC – – 36 pts
10th Hayden Moore – Notts County SC – – 37 pts