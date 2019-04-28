No stopping the Topper Inlands at Grafham Water

The Topper Inland Championships, hosted at Grafham Water SC, were reduced to one day of racing due to the arrival of Storm Hannah, but that did not stop the 200+ entries enjoying competitive racing.

Oliver Wilcox was the winner of the 178 strong Topper 5.3 championship, winning his two opening flight races and then adding a third place and discarding 12th to finish four points ahead of Samuel Shackle (-5,3,4,2).

In third place, and first girl, was Kate Robertson (6,3,1,-19), with fourth Ben Purrier (-7,5,1,5) who was tied on 11 points with Leo Wilkinson (5,2,-26,4).

Winner of the Topper 4.2 Championship was Sam Grayton (3,1,1-26,1) who finished three points clear of first girl, Immi Rees. In third place was Graydon McLeod Fleming, in fourth Bjorn Handley and fifth Merryn Attridge.

The Championships were part of the GJW Direct National Series 4

Topper 5.3 – Inland Championship Final after 4 races (178 entries)

1st Oliver Wilcox – FOSSC – – 5 pts

2nd Samuel Shackle – Broxbourne SC – – 9 pts

3rd Kate Robertson – Swarkestone SC – – 10 pts

4th Ben Purrier – Parkstone YC – – 11 pts

5th Leo Wilkinson – Maidenhead SC – – 11 pts

6th Sean Woodard – Waldringfield SC – – 13 pts

7th Tom Mitchell – Royal Tay YC – – 15 pts

8th Oliver Meadowcroft – Upper Thames – – 15 pts

9th Leah Fidling – Chester Sailing – – 16 pts

10th William Thomas – Notts County SC – – 16 pts

11th Ben Paling – Notts County SC – – 16 pts

12th Edward Baker – FOSSC – – 18 pts

13th Toby Bloomfield – Paignton SC – – 20 pts

14th James Smaggasgale – HOAC – – 22 pts

15th Tom Peacock – Parkstone YC – – 25 pts

16th Timothy Evans – Grafham SC – – 27 pts

17th Daisy Desorgher – Rutland SC – – 29 pts

18th Austin Wright – Pennine SC – – 30 pts

19th Freddie Howarth – Poole YC – – 31 pts

20th Lawrence Donnelly – Surrey Docks – – 33 pts

Full 5.3 results available here

Topper 4.2 – Inland Championship Final after 5 races (25 entries)

1st Sam Grayton – Notts County SC – – 6 pts

2nd Immi Rees – Warsash SC (JETS) – – 9 pts

3rd Graydon McLeod Fleming – Hunts SC – – 13 pts

4th Bjorn Handley – Queen Mary SC – – 15 pts

5th Merryn Attridge – Swarkestone SC – – 18 pts

6th Charlotte Cooper – West Lancashire YC – – 22 pts

7th Noah Wood – CHIPAC – – 31 pts

8th Raife Piggott – Notts County SC – – 31 pts

9th Alex Purrier – Parkstone YC – – 36 pts

10th Hayden Moore – Notts County SC – – 37 pts

Full 4.2 results available here