A new sailing season is fast approaching and with it comes a new edition of The Topper Book – Topper sailing from Start to Finish.

Written by GBR’s longest-serving National Topper Coach, Dave Cockerill, and John Caig, a former Topper National & European Champion, who went on to twice win the Fireball World Championship.

The book features recent Topper World and National Champions and is the bible for Topper sailing.

UK Topper National Champion Jess Powell demonstrates the techniques required, as well as what not to do, in over 300 photos and has contributed to the text, making sure it is completely relevant to today’s Topper sailors.

This is the only book which shows you how to rig, sail and race the Topper – right up to World Champion standard. It is packed full of advice, go-fast tips, photo sequences and diagrams.

And includes a must read Guide For Parents.

This new third edition covers all three Topper rigs (4.2, 5.3 and 6.4) and is fully up to date with details of the new rota-moulded (grey) boats as well as the traditional injection-moulded (red) boats.

If your visiting the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show on Saturday 24th February drop by the Topper International stand (L30) at 2.30pm for the launch of this new edition.

It will also be available on the Fernhurst Books stand (M32) – next to Rooster. This will be an opportunity to meet Dave Cockerill and Jess Powell.

Details at Fernhurstbooks.com