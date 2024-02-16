Charlotte Borghesi is first woman to win the SB20 World Championship

Charlotte Borghesi, sailing with Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopes and Artem Basalkin is the first woman to win the SB20 World Championship.

In a closely contested final day Borghesi’s lead was reduced from 12 to just 2 points as Hendrik Witzmann UAE, sailing with Georgii Leonchuk and Henrique Anjos, posted a 1 and 3, just failing to catch Borghesi and having to settle for second on the podium.

Edoardo Martinelli UAE, sailing with Matteo De Luca and Stefano Cherin, had a great finish, posting a 2 and 1 to move from sixth to take third on the podium.

Charlotte Borghesi, skipper of Team Kidzink expressing her joy said, “It is still a bit amazingly surreal right now. We left it to the very last minute to make it stressful.”

“We went out, we didn’t aim to win any race, we just wanted to do our best, in every race and we did that. We never won a race! It just shows you, you never have to go out thinking to win.“

Best placed British entry was John Pollard with Henry Wetherell, Drew Barnes in 6th place.

Hosted by the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

2024 SB20 World Championships – Final Leaders after 13 races (48 entries)

Full results available here . . .