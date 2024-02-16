French skipper Clarisse Crémer denies cheating in Vendée Globe

French skipper Clarisse Crémer issued a joint statement with her husband Tanguy Le Turquais, insisting that they had never cheated.

The Clarisse Crémer statement follows the recent announcement by IMOCA that it was investigating a report of external routing in the 202-2023 Vendée Globe.

No one was named in the IMOCA release but rumours surfaced of an anonymous e-mail sent to the French Sailing Federation (FFVoile) last week, which apparently accussed Crémer of using information relayed to her by her land-based husband to help plot her route during the 2020/2021 Vendée Globe.

Under the race rules no skipper can receive weather routing or navigation assistance from their shore teams.

An international jury is to investigate the affair based on screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between the couple sent to the federation.

On her social media page, Crémer wrote: “I never cheated, I never had any desire to break a rule during this 87-day world tour. “During our exchanges, which are mainly related to the intimacy of a couple, Tanguy never gives me any information that I did not already have.”

“No conversation I had with him contributed to me changing course or making a strategic choice that would have had an impact on my race. I have always made all my performance choices alone and unassisted according to the rules.”

Cremer is attempting to qualify for the 2024 Vendée Globe which starts 10th November 2024 and has a limit of 40 entries.

She has a new title sponsor L’OCCITANE en Provence and Alex Thomson as Team Principal.

