SailGP – Latest episode of Racing on the Edge

SailGP will return to the waters of Sydney Harbour next week for its eighth stop in the Season 4 calendar.

With only one week to go, the hometown favorite – Australia’s Tom Slingsby – is ruffling feathers in the latest episode of Racing on the Edge, SailGP’s behind the scenes docuseries in partnership with Rolex, as he challenges SailGP’s younger generation to step up.

Filmed during the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in the latest installment of Racing on the Edge, Slingsby said:

“I think I’m just being honest and I don’t mean any disrespect to anyone. I really like all of these guys, but none of them have shown me that they’re the next Ben Ainslie, the next Nathan Outteridge, Peter Burling, Tom Slingsby or Jimmy Spithill.”

The episode concludes with SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts challenging the older team members’ dominance.

Coutts said: “I think there is no doubt that this league will favour younger and younger athletes. And, I think that the sport is about to change.”

“I think we will see a transition in the sport over the next five years. I don’t think we’ll see 45 year old drivers in SailGP. I think those days are pretty much over now.”



The KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix gets underway on Sydney Harbour, 24 and 25 February 2024.

SailGP Series 4 Leaderboard – Standings 16 February 2024

