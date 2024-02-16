Fireball World Championship – Gillard and Thompson are 2024 Champions

Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are the 2024 Fireball World Champions.

Britain’s Gillard and Thompson successfully defended the title, finishing with a three point advantage on 15 pts.

In second were Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend GBR with 18 pts and third Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien of Australia on 23 pts.

Gillard said he was proud of the achievement, especially given the fact the British container didn’t arrive on time. “In the build up to the event we knew that we weren’t going to have our boat so we had to spend a lot of time working on the boat we borrowed,” he said.

“At pre-worlds we basically did one race a day, found out what was wrong with it, came back in, mended it and made sure it was good for the World Championships.”

John Heywood and Daniel George AUS won the first race of the final day, with Edwards and Townend 2nd and Gillard and Thompson 3rd.

In the final race Edwards and Townend were winners ahead of Gillard and Thompson, with Garner and O’Brien third.

The championship was hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, Australia.

2024 Fireball World Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races ( 58 entries)

Friday final 2 races

Full results available here . . .