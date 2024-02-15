SB20 World Championships – Charlotte Borghesi takes lead into final day

No change to the top of the SB20 World Championship leaderboard where Charlotte Borghesi UAE, sailing with Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopes and Artem Basalkin has a 12 point lead.

With one day of racing left, Borghesi (2, 5, 11) leads with 42 pts from second placed Hendrik Witzmann UAE (4, 12, 3) with 54 pts, and third placed Michael Buchanan SGP (49, 7, 6) on 65 pts.

No race wins for the leading trio . . . the first race going to Britain’s John Pollard (1, 3, 4) now in seventh overall.

The second race to Michal Pajak UAE (9, 1, 8) in tenth place, and the third to Edoardo Martinelli UAE in sixth overall.



Hosted by the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

2024 SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 11 races (48 entries)

Thursday Results (provisional):

Full results available here . . .