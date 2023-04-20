Clarisse Crémer in new partnership for Vendée Globe 2024

French sailor Clarisse Crémer will return to Vendée Globe 2024 with new title sponsor L’OCCITANE en Provence.

After her sponsorship was dropped in January 2023 – which left Crémer without a team or a boat and put her Vendée Globe dreams on hold – she will now be joined by new title sponsor L’OCCITANE en Provence for a return to sailing following the birth of her baby daughter last November.

With less than 20 months to go before the next Vendée Globe, Crémer will be able to count on the support, investment and motivation of L’OCCITANE en Provence.

Back in March, 5 West Ltd, represented by Alex Thomson, reached an agreement to purchase the IMOCA 60 – ex-Banque Populaire, the former Apivia – owned by Crémer’s former sponsor Team Banque Populaire.

Alex Thomson, Team Principal, said: “Clarisse is one of the most talented sailors in ocean racing and she deserves to be at the start of the Vendée Globe next year.”

“My team and I are delighted that L’OCCITANE en Provence will support Clarisse for the Vendée Globe. We want to prove to the world that becoming a mother doesn’t change who you are as an athlete. We intend to provide Clarisse with all the tools that will enable her to compete with equity.”

A time trial has now begun in order to shape the technical team, take charge of the boat, confirm the competition calendar and start the mileage race, to qualify for the next Vendée Globe which starts 10th November 2024.

Related post:

Alex Thomson buys Team Banque Populaire IMOCA 60