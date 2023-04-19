Etchells World Championship – Day 3 and a new leader

In the two races completed on Day 3 of the Etchells World Championship in Maimi, race wins went to John Sommi, in the first and Jim Cunningham in the second.

Overall after four races, John Sommi, Victor Diaz de Leon, Will Ryan andBeccy Anderson (1, 8) take the lead on 26 pts and a 15 point lead from Peter Duncan, Andrew Palfrey and Mark Mendelblatt (3,25 ) and Jay Cross, Taylor Canfield, George Peet and Franny Schulte (12, 11) who are tied on 41 pts.

Climbing rapidly up the leaderboard after winning the second race are Jim Cunningham, Steve Hunt, Erik Shampain and Serena Vilage (17, 1) now in fourth with 45 pts.

Fifth is Steve Benjamin, Michael Buckley, Ian Liberty and Dave Hughes (10, 31) tied on 68 pts with Mark Thornburrow, Malcolm Page, Mike Huang and Duncan Gregor (2, 35) of Hong Kong.

Overnight leader . . . the Canadian team of Luke Lawerence, Andrew Macrae and Brad Boston took a fourth in the first race of the day, but a UFD in the second drops them to 13th with 72 pts.

Best placed British entry are Shaun Frohlich, Duncan Truswell and Ed Wright (39, 7) in 23rd, with Paul Ward, Charlie Cumbley and Paul Childs (32, UFD) in 26th overall.

2023 Etchells World Championship – Day 3 leaders after 4 races (62 entries)



1st USA 1477 John Sommi – – 11 6 1 8 – – 26 pts

2nd USA 1453 Peter Duncan – – 4 9 3 25 – – 41 pts

3rd USA 1464 Jay Cross – – 13 5 12 11 – – 41 pts

4th USA 1504 Jim Cunningham – – 3 24 17 1 – – 45 pts

5th USA 1511 Stephen Benjamin – – 6 1 10 31 – – 48 pts

6th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow – – 9 2 2 35 – – 48 pts

7th USA 1296 Jose Fuentes – – 28 8 11 5 – – 52 pts

8th USA 969 Josh Powell – – 15 7 29 2 – – 53 pts

9th USA 1454 George Francisco – – 22 11 5 15 – – 53 pts

10th USA 926 Malcolm Lamphere – – 24 18 9 9 – – 60 pts

11th USA 1472 Jud Smith – – 18 21 13 13 – – 65 pts

12th USA 1415 Shannon W Bush – – 17 15 21 14 – – 67 pts

13th CAN 1501 Luke Lawerence – – 2 3 4 63/UFD – – 72 pts

14th USA 1455 James Markby – – 7 29 25 21 – – 82 pts

15th USA 1373 Victor Cribb – – 21 37 15 10 – – 83 pts

16th USA 1456 D Craig Mense – – 31 19 24 12 – – 86 pts

17th BER 671 John Hele – – 33 34 16 6 – – 89 pts

18th USA 1513 Jack Franco – – 10 36 7 41 – – 94 pts

19th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen – – 23 4 18 52 – – 97 pts

20th IRL 1425 James McHugh – – 1 40 23 37 – – 101 pts

21st USA 1419 Scott Kaufman – – 63/UFD 27 8 3 – – 101 pts

22nd AUS 1466 Chris Hampton – – 16 31/SCP 35 20 – – 102 pts

23rd GBR 1418 Shaun Frohlich – – 39 23 39 7 – – 108 pts

24th USA 1368 Chris Lanza – – 27 31 20 32 – – 110 pts

25th USA 1177 Rick Merriman – – 26 20 63/UFD 4 – – 113 pts

26th GBR 1493 Paul Ward – – 5 13 32 63/UFD – – 113 pts

Full results available here . . .