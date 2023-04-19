ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Day 3

In the women’s championship . . . Isabella Mendoza USA (1,2) now leads tied on 4 pts with Amelie Swen NED (1,2).
Former leader Ukranian Alina Shapovalova (UFD,4) is third overall.
Best placed British entry Amélie Hacker (8, 5) moves up into 15th on 27 points.
In the men . . . Italy’s Nicolo Cassita is now clear leader with 4 pts having won all his five races.
Tied on 5 pts are Salvatore Falchi ITA (1,1,1) and Quentin Wallbott (1,1,1) of France.
In fourth is Emilios Boeros CYP (2,-4,2) with 7 pts.
Best placed British entry is Archie Munro-Price in 48th on 62 pts.
Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (166 entries)
1st USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – -4 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd NED 221442 Amélie SWEN – – -7 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
3rd UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 2 2 UFD 4 – – 8 pts
4th CRO 216063 Nora GOTOVAC – – -10 2 3 3 – – 8 pts
5th GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 1 -7 2 6 – – 9 pts
6th CZE 216803 Kristýna FLOSMANOVÁ – – 2 4 -6 4 – – 10 pts
7th FRA 220130 Joana ALVES LOURENÇO – – 3 -14 7 1 – – 11 pts
8th POL 207574 Hanna ROGOWSKA – – 1 -16 4 7 – – 12 pts
9th CRO 219797 Lea RAKOVAC – – 6 -8 2 5 – – 13 pts
10th ESP 221171 Irene DE TOMÁS PERELLÓ – – 5 3 BFD 7 – – 15 pts
11th ISR 204626 Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 9 -15 4 3 – – 16 pts
12th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 4 4 13 -29 – – 21 pts
13th GRE 217948 Theodora DAFERERA – – 5 6 12 -21 – – 23 pts
14th ITA 218561 Clara LORENZI – – 11 6 9 -17 – – 26 pts
15th GBR 214134 Amélie HACKER – – -19 14 8 5 – – 27 pts
16th GRE 222526 Georgia KATSOULI – – -20 19 3 8 – – 30 pts
17th EST 192655 Meribel VAHSTEIN – – 16 -21 6 10 – – 32 pts
18th FRA 202478 Ines DERKENNE – – -21 5 9 20 – – 34 pts
19th GRE 210464 Amalia PAPANIKITA – – -27 8 17 10 – – 35 pts
20th FIN 217989 Ines RUOHELA – – 15 12 8 -16 – – 35 pts
Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 5 flight races (225 entries)
1st ITA 220363 Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA – – -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – -2 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
3rd FRA 219826 Quentin WALLBOTT – – -4 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
4th CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 2 1 2 -4 2 – – 7 pts
5th FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – 1 1 3 4 -15 – – 9 pts
6th ITA 221599 Manuel Henk VOS – – 1 4 2 4 -7 – – 11 pts
7th ITA 221001 Leonardo LOCCI – – 3 3 -10 2 3 – – 11 pts
8th ESP 219383 Sergio GARCÍA – – -12 4 2 2 6 – – 14 pts
9th ESP 217997 Pol NUÑEZ VIA-DUFRESNE – – -8 7 3 2 3 – – 15 pts
10th CYP 212658 Feodor ZOUBOVSKI – – 6 8 4 3 -10 – – 21 pts
11th TUR 201981 Kutsal Güneş KURNAZ – – 4 -27 6 3 10 – – 23 pts
12th GER 221929 Levian BÜSCHER – – 6 4 9 -22 5 – – 24 pts
13th UKR 222365 Dmytro KARABADZAK – – 6 6 7 5 -8 – – 24 pts
14th ITA 219878 Alessandro CORTESE – – 4 6 3 12 -13 – – 25 pts
15th HUN 213096 Mihály RÁCZ – – -17 8 9 7 2 – – 26 pts
16th BEL 211382 Cédric D’HONDT – – -17 13 4 8 2 – – 27 pts
17th ESP 213089 Joan FARGAS CENDRA – – 3 5 -14 7 13 – – 28 pts
18th GRE 213320 Alexandros KYFIDIS – – 2 9 5 BFD 13 – – 29 pts
19th ESP 221681 Tim LUBAT – – DNF 5 16 6 4 – – 31 pts
20th GRE 221448 Theofilos STYLIDIS – – -14 10 7 8 6 – – 31 pts
GBR
48th GBR 220097 Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 15 9 -30 21 17 – – 62 pts