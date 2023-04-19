ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Day 3

In the women’s championship . . . Isabella Mendoza USA (1,2) now leads tied on 4 pts with Amelie Swen NED (1,2).

Former leader Ukranian Alina Shapovalova (UFD,4) is third overall.

Best placed British entry Amélie Hacker (8, 5) moves up into 15th on 27 points.

In the men . . . Italy’s Nicolo Cassita is now clear leader with 4 pts having won all his five races.

Tied on 5 pts are Salvatore Falchi ITA (1,1,1) and Quentin Wallbott (1,1,1) of France.

In fourth is Emilios Boeros CYP (2,-4,2) with 7 pts.

Best placed British entry is Archie Munro-Price in 48th on 62 pts.

Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (166 entries)

1st USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – -4 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd NED 221442 Amélie SWEN – – -7 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

3rd UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 2 2 UFD 4 – – 8 pts

4th CRO 216063 Nora GOTOVAC – – -10 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

5th GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 1 -7 2 6 – – 9 pts

6th CZE 216803 Kristýna FLOSMANOVÁ – – 2 4 -6 4 – – 10 pts

7th FRA 220130 Joana ALVES LOURENÇO – – 3 -14 7 1 – – 11 pts

8th POL 207574 Hanna ROGOWSKA – – 1 -16 4 7 – – 12 pts

9th CRO 219797 Lea RAKOVAC – – 6 -8 2 5 – – 13 pts

10th ESP 221171 Irene DE TOMÁS PERELLÓ – – 5 3 BFD 7 – – 15 pts

11th ISR 204626 Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 9 -15 4 3 – – 16 pts

12th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 4 4 13 -29 – – 21 pts

13th GRE 217948 Theodora DAFERERA – – 5 6 12 -21 – – 23 pts

14th ITA 218561 Clara LORENZI – – 11 6 9 -17 – – 26 pts

15th GBR 214134 Amélie HACKER – – -19 14 8 5 – – 27 pts

16th GRE 222526 Georgia KATSOULI – – -20 19 3 8 – – 30 pts

17th EST 192655 Meribel VAHSTEIN – – 16 -21 6 10 – – 32 pts

18th FRA 202478 Ines DERKENNE – – -21 5 9 20 – – 34 pts

19th GRE 210464 Amalia PAPANIKITA – – -27 8 17 10 – – 35 pts

20th FIN 217989 Ines RUOHELA – – 15 12 8 -16 – – 35 pts

Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 5 flight races (225 entries)

1st ITA 220363 Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA – – -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – -2 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA 219826 Quentin WALLBOTT – – -4 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

4th CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 2 1 2 -4 2 – – 7 pts

5th FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – 1 1 3 4 -15 – – 9 pts

6th ITA 221599 Manuel Henk VOS – – 1 4 2 4 -7 – – 11 pts

7th ITA 221001 Leonardo LOCCI – – 3 3 -10 2 3 – – 11 pts

8th ESP 219383 Sergio GARCÍA – – -12 4 2 2 6 – – 14 pts

9th ESP 217997 Pol NUÑEZ VIA-DUFRESNE – – -8 7 3 2 3 – – 15 pts

10th CYP 212658 Feodor ZOUBOVSKI – – 6 8 4 3 -10 – – 21 pts

11th TUR 201981 Kutsal Güneş KURNAZ – – 4 -27 6 3 10 – – 23 pts

12th GER 221929 Levian BÜSCHER – – 6 4 9 -22 5 – – 24 pts

13th UKR 222365 Dmytro KARABADZAK – – 6 6 7 5 -8 – – 24 pts

14th ITA 219878 Alessandro CORTESE – – 4 6 3 12 -13 – – 25 pts

15th HUN 213096 Mihály RÁCZ – – -17 8 9 7 2 – – 26 pts

16th BEL 211382 Cédric D’HONDT – – -17 13 4 8 2 – – 27 pts

17th ESP 213089 Joan FARGAS CENDRA – – 3 5 -14 7 13 – – 28 pts

18th GRE 213320 Alexandros KYFIDIS – – 2 9 5 BFD 13 – – 29 pts

19th ESP 221681 Tim LUBAT – – DNF 5 16 6 4 – – 31 pts

20th GRE 221448 Theofilos STYLIDIS – – -14 10 7 8 6 – – 31 pts

48th GBR 220097 Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 15 9 -30 21 17 – – 62 pts

Full results available here . . .