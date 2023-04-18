Etchells World Championship – Day 2 produces wins for Canada and USA

Canadian team of Luke Lawerence, Andrew Macrae and Brad Boston take a two point lead after 2 races at the Etchells World Championship in Maimi.

They lead from Steve Benjamin, Michael Buckley, Ian Liberty and Dave Hughes of the USA on 7 points, with Mark Thornburrow, Malcolm Page, Mike Huang and Duncan Gregor of Hong Kong in third with 11 points.

Winner of the first race was Ireland’s James McHugh with Luis Doreste, David Vera and Leonor Ramia – who led from start to finish – ahead of Luke Lawerence, with the American team of Jim Cunningham, Steve Hunt, Erik Shampain and Serena Vilage in third place.

In the second race Lawerence secured the overall lead, with a third place finish behind race winner Steve Benjamin and second placed Mark Thornburrow.

While the top four all managed to remain in single figures in both races, scoring varied widely elsewhere.

Race 1 winner James McHugh could only manage 40th in race 2 to place 20th overall. While New Zealand’s Anatole Masfen, Simon Cooke and Matthew Kelway are 11th with a 23 and 4.

Defending champions Ante Razmilovic, Noel Drennon and Brian Hammersley of Britain finished the day in 38th after a 38 and 41.

Best placed British entry are Paul Ward, Charlie Cumbley and Paul Childs in 7th overall after a 5 and 13.

Leading Corinthian team are Connor Needham, Alex Whipple, Jack Laneand Katie Sudol of the USA in 36th overall.

It is the intention of the race committee to run two races on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday,

and one final race on Saturday 22 April..

2023 Etchells World Championship – Day 2 leaders after 2 races (62 entries)

1st CAN 1501 Luke Lawerence – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

2nd USA 1511 Stephen Benjamin – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

4th USA 1453 Peter Duncan – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

5th USA 1477 John Sommi – – 11 6 – – 17 pts

6th USA 1464 Jay Cross – – 13 5 – – 18 pts

7th GBR 1493 Paul Ward – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

8th USA 969 Josh Powell – – 15 7 – – 22 pts

9th USA 1509 Argyle Campbell – – 14 12 – – 26 pts

10th USA 1504 Jim Cunningham – – 3 24 – – 27 pts

11th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen – – 23 4 – – 27 pts

12th USA 1424 Barry Parkin – – 8 22 – – 30 pts

13th USA 1415 Shannon W Bush – – 17 15 – – 32 pts

14th USA 1454 George Francisco – – 22 11 – – 33 pts

15th USA 1455 James Markby – – 7 29 – – 36 pts

16th USA 1296 Jose Fuentes – – 28 8 – – 36 pts

17th USA 1491 Peter Vessella – – 25 14 – – 39 pts

18th USA 1472 Jud Smith – – 18 21 – – 39 pts

19th IRL 1425 James McHugh – – 1 40 – – 41 pts

20th AUS 1466 Chris Hampton – – 16 26 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .