ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Day 2

All racing cancelled Tuesday after 25 to 30 knots of wind hit the 2023 ILCA 4 Youth European Championships & Open European Trophy at Cadiz.

After many hours waiting on shore and the wind building up instead of decreasing, the RC decided to raise AP over Alpha flags on pole and send all sailors to pack their stuff and go for a meal at the tent in Complejo Municipal Puerto Elcano de Cádiz.

Plan for Wednesday is to have 3 races per fleet, with the first warning signal at 10:00.

No changes to the leaderboard from Monday.

Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 flight races (225 entries)

1st FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st ITA 220363 Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

4th ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

5th ITA 221599 Manuel Henk VOS – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

6th FRA 219826 Quentin WALLBOTT – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

7th GRE 212526 Vassilis KOUKOUDIS – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

7th ITA 221001 Leonardo LOCCI – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (166 entries)

1st UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd CZE 216803 Kristýna FLOSMANOVÁ – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th NED 221442 Amélie SWEN – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

5th GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

6th ESP 221171 Irene DE TOMÁS PERELLÓ – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

7th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

Full results available here . . .