ILCA 4 Youth European Championships & Open European Trophy – Day 1

Racing started Monday for the 2023 ILCA 4 Youth European Championships & Open European Trophy at the Elcano Sailing Center, Cadiz, Spain.

A strong wind of 16 to 20 knots with 23 knot gusts held-up the beginning of the competition, but eventually racing was completed later in the afternoon.

In the women’s championship . . . Ukranian sailor Alina Shapovalova (2,2) is leading with 4 points, followed by Isabella Mendoza USA (4,1) with 5 pts and Kristyna Flosmanova CZE (2,4) with 6 pts.

At this early stage the leaders are followed by four competitors on 8 pts. Amelie Swen NED (7,1) Hermionie Ghicas GRE (1,7) Irene Perello ESP (5,3) and Linda Dokoupilova CZE (4,4).

Best placed British entry is Amélie Hacker in 28th with an 18 and 14 on 32 points.

In the men’s championship . . . Max Cheli FRA and Nicolo Cassita ITA are tied in 2 points for the lead after winning both of the races in the yellow and blue flights.

In third is Emilios Boeros CYP (2,1) with 3 pts, fourth Salvatore Falchi ITA (2,2) with 4 pts and fifth Manuel Vos ITA (1,4) on 5 pts.

Best placed British entry is Archie Munro-Price in 26th with a 15 and 9 on 24 pts.

Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 flight races (225 entries)

1st FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st ITA 220363 Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

4th ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

5th ITA 221599 Manuel Henk VOS – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

6th FRA 219826 Quentin WALLBOTT – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

7th GRE 212526 Vassilis KOUKOUDIS – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

7th ITA 221001 Leonardo LOCCI – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

9th ESP 213089 Joan FARGAS CENDRA – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

10th GER 221929 Levian BÜSCHER – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

11th ITA 219878 Alessandro CORTESE – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

12th GRE 213320 Alexandros KYFIDIS – – 2 9 – – 11 pts

13th UKR 222365 Dmytro KARABADZAK – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

14th ESP 219866 Xavier GARCÍA OLLÉ – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

15th CYP 212658 Feodor ZOUBOVSKI – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

16th ESP 217997 Pol NUÑEZ VIA-DUFRESNE – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

16th ITA 219262 Mattia DI LORENZO – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

18th ESP 219383 Sergio GARCÍA – – 12 4 – – 16 pts

19th IND 211782 Adhvait MENON – – 10 6 – – 16 pts

20th ITA 221980 Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

21th ITA 215739 Giovanni CARDUCCI – – 11 11 – – 22 pts

22th ESP 219795 Fernando CAMPOS LEIRO – – 5 18 – – 23 pts

23th ITA 218350 Mikel AMENDOLA – – 7 16 – – 23 pts

24th ITA 153938 Ludovico Maria CARESANI – – 21 3 – – 24 pts

25th ITA 217894 Francesco LUZI – – 5 19 – – 24 pts

Best GBR:

26th GBR 220097 Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 15 9 – – 24 pts

Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (166 entries)

1st UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd CZE 216803 Kristýna FLOSMANOVÁ – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th NED 221442 Amélie SWEN – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

5th GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

6th ESP 221171 Irene DE TOMÁS PERELLÓ – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

7th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

8th GRE 217948 Theodora DAFERERA – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

9th CRO 216063 Nora GOTOVAC – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

10th ESP 207272 Laura BENITEZ GOMEZ – – 3 10 – – 13 pts

11th CRO 219797 Lea RAKOVAC – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

12th POL 207574 Hanna ROGOWSKA – – 1 16 – – 17 pts

13th FRA 220130 Joana ALVES LOURENÇO – – 3 14 – – 17 pts

14th ITA 218561 Clara LORENZI – – 11 6 – – 17 pts

15th NED 223112 Hieke SCHRAFFORDT – – 13 5 – – 18 pts

16th CYP 219695 Andriani GEORGIOU – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

17th FRA 193736 Gilda DONDONA – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

18th CRO 211544 Nika FORNAZAR – – 12 10 – – 22 pts

19th ISR 204626 Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 9 15 – – 24 pts

20th ITA 221747 Cecilia BELLETTI – – 11 13 – – 24 pts

21st FRA 202478 Ines DERKENNE – – 20 5 – – 25 pts

22nd GRE 214958 Maria Eleni KALAKONA – – 6 20 – – 26 pts

23rd FIN 217989 Ines RUOHELA – – 15 12 – – 27 pts

24th SUI 217180 Yara ROTH – – 22 7 – – 29 pts

25th FRA 217607 Esther KOETZEL – – 7 23 – – 30 pts

Best GBR:

28th GBR 214134 Amélie HACKER – – 18 14 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .