Etchells World Championship – Day 1 is abandoned

Racing for Day 1 of the 47th Etchells Worlds in Miami was abandoned.

The chance of severe storms was very high Monday with lightning strikes, squalls and possible water spouts forecast to move across the racing area.

After the cold front has moved through overnight, Tuesday should allow some racing and the rest of the weeke is looking reasonable to allow the a successful championship.

There are 63 entries for the championship, including the defending World Champions . . . Ante Razmilovic, Noel Drennon and Brian Hammersley of Britain.

Two races are scheduled for Tuesday.