47th Etchells World Championship – Ante Razmilovic to defend title in Miami

Racing for the 2023 AON Etchells World Championship opens in Miami, Monday 17 March.

Among the 63 entries are eight British entries including the defending World Champions . . . Ante Razmilovic, Noel Drennon and Brian Hammersley, who were winners in Cowes, IOW in 2022, sailing Swedish BLUE.

GBR Entries:

1. Highlife – Peter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Duncan Yeabsley, GBR

2. More Cowbell – Kai Hockley / Jaydon Owusu / Christopher-Joel Frederick / Jessye Opoku-Ware, GBR

3. Standfast – Simon Patterson, GBR

4. Swedish BLUE – Ante Razmilovic / Noel Drennon / Brian Hammersley, GBR

5. Exabyte – Shaun Frohlich / Duncan Truswell / Ed Wright, GBR

6. Eat,Sleep,E,Repeat – Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Paul Childs, GBR

7. Arena, Etchells, James Markby / David Bedford / Will Bedford , GBR

8. Strait Dealer, Etchells, David Franks / Graham Sunderland / Josie Gliddon / Neil Harrison (Jaffa) , GBR

The USA has the biggest entry with 42 boats. Other countris represented include: Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Hong Kong, Italy and New Zealand.

Remarkably, this will mark the first time Miami has ever hosted the Etchells World Championship. It’s all hands on deck in Coconut Grove with Coral Reef YC and Shake-a-Leg Miami helping out.

Dave Brennan is serving as principal race officer, while Jeff Nehms and Chris Lanza are the regatta co-chairmen. They, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, have been working for a year to plan and execute the regatta.

The Biscayne Bay YC located in Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, founded in 1887 by Commodore Ralph Middleton Munroe, is one of the oldest yacht clubs in the Southeastern United States.

Related Post:

Saving the Etchells – How the class modified the invalid Mould 11 boats