Two new signings for INEOS Britannia sailing team

Top rowers Harry Leask and Ryan Todhunter are the two new signings to the INEOS Britannia sailing team.

For both, this is their debut in the world of professional sailing, as they set their professional careers in Rowing to one side to compete in the Americas Cup.

Harry Leask got his first international senior rowing medal at the European champs in 2018. He was then selected for Tokyo 2020 where he got silver, then more silver in the world championships the following year.

Ryan Todhunter started rowing at the relatively late age of 21, with a scholarship at Durham two years into the sport. After his masters at Durham he moved to Leander Club, where he won Henley in 2020, then did a world cup for GB.



Over the last week Harry and Ryan have been training hard and getting to know the team down in Palma.

“It will be completely different to rowing. We will all be training remotely, which is hugely different from the centralized rowing program.”

“It was great to see T6 in action. It is one thing to see it in images, but up close it is twice as impressive.” said Harry after his first experience with T6.

Leask and Todhunter bring the INEOS Britannia Sailing Team to 15:

Ben Ainslie

Freddie Carr

Ben Cornish

Dylan Fletcher

Matt Gotrel

Neil Hunter

Iain Jensen

Harry Leask

Leigh McMillian

Bleddyn Mon

Luke Parkinson

Matt Rossiter

Giles Scott

James Skulczuk

Ryan Todhunter

