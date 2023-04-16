Contender, Fireball & 505 Open Meeting at HISC

Day 1 of the Contender, Fireball and 505 Open Meetings at Hayling Island SC.

Only two races of the three scheduled for each class were completed with the breeze dropping throughout the afternoon.

Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe won both 505 races to lead from Dave Ellis and Jim Hunt with a 4 – 2.

While Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson took a 1 – 2 in the Fireball fleet to lead, with Georgia Booth and Olly Davenport missing the first race but then winning the second to place sixth overall.

Graeme Willcox had a 2 – 1 in the Contender fleet to edge ahead of Mike Murley who posted a 1 – 3.

Racing continues Sunday from 11:00 hrs

505 leaders (7 entries)

1st 505 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe, Tynemouth SC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 505 8935 David Ellis and Jim Hunt, Lymington Town SC 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 505 9085 Charles Walters and Dougal Cram, Datchet Water SC 2 5 – – 7 pts

Contender leaders (16 entries)

1st Contender 695 Graeme Willcox, Netley SC 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Contender 2619 Mike Murley, Weston SC 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd Contender 2484 Gary Langdown, Highcliffe SC 4 2 – – 6 pts

Fireball leaders (12 entries)

1st Fireball 15122 Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson, Staunton Harold SC 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd Fireball 15166 Simon Kings and Jono Loe, Hayling Island SC 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd Fireball 14798 Nicholas Rees and Evelyne Schotte, Hayling Island SC 2 6 – – 8 pts

Full results here . . .